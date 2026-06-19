Achraf Hakimi releases official statement as Morocco and PSG right-back awaits his trials on THIS severe allegation

The plaintiff, who is apparently relieved by the news, has claimed that she met Achraf Hakimi back in January on Instagram before meeting in person

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Achraf Hakimi of Morocco reacts during the group C match between Brazil and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in New York, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi will be tried in a French court for the rape allegations that were placed on him by an unidentified woman back in 2023. Hakimi, who is currently on national duty at the FIFA World Cup 2026, has expressed his eagerness to appear in front of the court and defend his innocence on the matter.

Achraf Hakimi took to his official X account and issued a lengthy statement where he spoke in depth about his own views on the allegations. It was back in February 2023 that an unnamed woman, then aged 24, reported to a police station in Val-De-Marne region southeast of Paris that Achraf Hakimi had raped her.

Read more: Nora Fatehi breaks silence on old affair rumours with Bhushan Kumar amid dating buzz with Achraf Hakimi

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Lionel Messi shed tears after scoring his first goal against Algeria? Here’s the real reason

The plaintiff, who is apparently relieved by the news, has claimed that she met Achraf Hakimi back in January on Instagram before meeting in person. When the two met, Hakimi allegedly took the woman to his residence and then started touching and kissing her without her consent before committing the rape.

Achraf Hakimi and the Moroccan federation has denied all the charges with the player eagerly awaiting the trial. In an official statement via X, Hakimi said that he is being targeted just because he is famous and that he is looking forward to the hearing.

La justice m’a regardé dans les yeux et m’a dit : « Si vous n’étiez pas connu, il n’y aurait jamais eu d’affaire. » J’ai choisi de me taire pendant des années. J’ai pensé que rester digne, être patient et faire confiance à la justice permettrait que les bonnes décisions soient… — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) June 19, 2026

“The court looked me in the eye and said, if you weren’t famous, there would never have been a case. I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that maintaining my dignity, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made. Today, a story that isn’t mine is being told, to the detriment of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. I sometimes feel like I’ve become an easy target. I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m eagerly awaiting it. Finally, I’ll be able to speak,” Hakimi wrote.

When will Achraf Hakimi play next in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Achraf Hakimi is all set to be in action for Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026 tomorrow against Scotland in their second Group C game at the Boston Stadium.