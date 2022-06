ACT vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints

ACT vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Donaustadt, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 4 PM & 6 PM IST June 22, Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ACT vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction, ACT vs DNA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ACT vs DNA Playing 11s ECS T10 Austria 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Donaustadt, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Austria 2022.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Donaustadt will take place at 3.30 PM & 5.30 PM IST

Time – June 22, 4 PM & 6 PM IST



Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

ACT vs DNA My Dream 11 Team

Wicket keepers — Q Utmanzai

Batters — M Ahsan, I Asif, B -Singh(C)

All-rounders — U Tariq, A Iqbal(VC), A Yousaf, R Shigiwal

Bowlers — A Afzal, B Khan, S Zadran

ACT vs DNA Probable Playing XI

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Ahmad Chaudhry, Imran Asif, Adnan Haider, Aqib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Naveed Hussain, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Adeel Tariq, Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan

Donaustadt: Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Baseer Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohibullah Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Sahel Zadran, Mohammad Sadiq, Wali Khan, Razmal Shigiwal