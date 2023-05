Home

Sports

ACT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Vienna CC , Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 11 Thursday

ACT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Vienna CC , Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 11 Thursday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and ACT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ACT vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, ACT vs VCC Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Vienna CC , Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

ACT vs VCC dream 11 all you need to know

ACT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and ACT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ACT vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, ACT vs VCC Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Vienna CC , Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria. ACT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Vienna CC , Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 11 Thursday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between Indian Vienna and Graz Cricket Academy will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 11.

You may like to read

Time: 3 PM PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

ACT vs VCC Dream 11 team

Keeper – Arslan Arif

Batsmen – Ali Rahemi, Mirza Ahsan (vc), Shahil Momin, Barry Hooper

All-rounders – Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousuf, Umair Tariq, Lenin Durairaj

Bowlers – Abdulla Albarjan (c), Adal Afzal

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Vienna CC (ACT vs VCC), Match 17, Playing 11s

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT): Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal(C), Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Adnan Haider, Ahmad Chaudhry(WK), Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Azhar Mehmood

Vienna CC (VCC): Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker(C), Arsalan Arif(WK), Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Barry Hooper, Khitab Omari, Junaid Syed, Amir Javed, Sai Sama, Lenin Durairaj

Squads

Vienna CC (VCC) Squad: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Mark Simpson-Parker, Quinton Norris, Suraj Mohammad, Himanshu Jha, Muneeb Ansari, Daniel Eckstein, Ali Rahemi, Wali Shenwari, Aziz Khatak, Shahil Momin, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Khitab Omari, Amir Javed, Barry Hooper, Sai Sama, Sai Karanam, Lenin Durairaj and Aryan Safi

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) Squad: Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Imran Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Ahmad Chaudhry, Hammad Rana, Ahsan Yousuf, Michael Subhan, Adnan Haider, Zain Tariq and Adnan Sunny

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.