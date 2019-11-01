Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia to unveil the trophies of the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held next year. The Women’s T20 World Cup will take place between February 21 and March 8 and the Men’s edition from October 18 to November 15.

Kareena posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen standing next to the trophies and one where she is sitting in one of the MCG stands. In another picture, Kareena was snapped standing next to the iconic photo of former India cricketer with Australian cricket legend Don Bradman.

“In Melbourne unveiling the trophies for ICC T20 World Cup ❤️❤️❤️,” Kareena’s Insta post read.

Kareena’s husband actor Saif Ali Khan is the son of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who played 46 Tests (40 of which he captained) for the country between 1961 and 1975. A day before, Kareena admitted she was honoured to be picked for unveiling the trophies.

“I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform,” she had said.

“They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy.”

Kareen was last seen in the 2018 film Veere di Wedding opposite Sumeet Vyas and alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Her upcoming projects include Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh and also has a film lined up with Aamir Khan titled Laal Singh Chaddha.