India vs New Zealand: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar seems to be having bad days! After making a comment on Jadeja, his life seems to have turned upside down. From getting trolled by Jadeja himself to fans lashing out at Manjrekar, his bad times just got worse. Actor Siddharth is the latest to take a dig at Manjrekar. Siddharth mentioned that Harsha Bhogle is his favourite commentator. Apart from that, he went on to criticise Manjrekar, touting his commentary as ‘terrible, partisan and crass’. “Harsha Bhogle is my favourite Indian commentator. No cricketer can ever use his never having played international cricket against him. So the Jaddu issue is not about ego. It’s about terrible, partisan and crass commentary which so many have called out. Stop babysitting an idiot,” read Siddharth’s post.

Meanwhile, India, after defeating Sri Lanka in their last league game and finishing atop the points table, will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019. Though the Virat Kohli-led side has been hit by injury-issue, they have not let that affect their on-field performance. The playing eleven has seen changes in various positions, with the most notable being the change in opening combination in the middle of the tournament.

India vs New Zealand Probable Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Kartik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.