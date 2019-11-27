Popular Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Abu Dhabi in the sidelines of the T10 League on Tuesday. Bhatia was asked on the sidelines by the anchor about her favourite cricketer and without any hesitation she said, MS Dhoni. The South Indian actress was present during the match between Deccan Gladiators and Qalandars.

“Well I mean I am from India, so, you know Dhoni is someone I’m a big fan of.” Tamannaah Bhatia, when asked about her favourite cricketer during the T10 League.

Here is the video:

As per a report, Dhoni plans to play in the Indian Premier League, at least, for two more seasons (IPL 2020 an 2021).

Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 earlier this year in England. And that has led to speculations over his international future as a player.

As per the same report, Dhoni has reiterated his commitment to the Chennai Super Kings and wants to leave behind a stable squad after the teams are rejigged due to the major IPL auction planned ahead of IPL 2021.

It further claims that in order to give CSK more financial power during the auction, Dhoni has even proposed the idea of the three-time IPL winners releasing him and using the Right to Match option to buy him back for a lower price than what they had to cough up to secure him during the inaugural season.

He was bought for INR 15 crore by CSK in 2008. “He wants to go back to the auction pool for the big auction that will take place ahead of the 2021 season. That will give CSK the option of using the Right-to-Match card to pick him, may be for a lower price. Being the captain he is, Dhoni is ready to sacrifice money for the CSK cause,” the source was quoted as saying.