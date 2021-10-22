New Delhi: The India vs Pakistan match is around the corner and fans of the two cricketing giants are excited as much as anyone out there. From ads to various promos, the two neighbouring nations are gearing up for the high-voltage clash. Actresses Surbhi Jyoti, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin have come up with Instagram reels to showcase their support to Virat Kohli-Led India. All the actresses were seen in the video, sporting Virat Kohli’s number 18 jersey. It’s very evident of the fact that all of them are ardent Virat fans and they just can’t wait to see their favourite team and player in action in the T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Will be Team India's X-Factor During T20 World Cup 2021: Ajit Agarkar

‘The new team India jersey is here and I can’t keep calm!’, the Qubool Hain actress posted on the social media handle. Also Read - SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group A T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 22 Friday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Also Read - T20 WC 2021: Mahmudullah Reveals Real Reason Behind Bangladesh's Shocking Loss vs Scotland, Confident About Super 12 Stage

“Can’t stop vibing to this anthem by @mplsorts, Get the new team India jersey and tu game dikhaa!”, Nikki Tamboli posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

“Watching a match in ordinary clothes? Nahhh Watching a match in a jersey? Yeahhhhh Grab the #BillionCheersJersey from @mplsports and ready ho jao apna game dikhane!,” Jasmin Bhasin posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. In the 2014 edition, Men in Blue lost to Sri Lanka in the final. The Virat Kohli-led India will face Pakistan in their opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October, Sunday.