ACW vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 7th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ACW vs ICV at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Chance for Austria CC Wien and Indian CC Vienna to record their first win of the tournament after they tasted defeats on Monday. Austria lost to Pakistan CC and Vienna Afghan CC while Indian CC lost to Vienna Afghan and Salzburg CC.

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Austria CC Wien and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ACW vs ICV My Dream11 Team

Kumud Jha (captain), Gursewak Sandhu (vice-captain), Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Lakmal Kasthuri, Daud Zadran, Sharan Gill, Iqbal Hossain, Hassan Ashfaq, Taqui Rezai, Kunal Joshi

ACW vs ICV Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

