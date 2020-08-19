ACW vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 13th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ACW vs ICV at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the third match of the day, Austria CC Wien will lock horns with Indian CC Vienna at 4:30 PM IST. This is their second meeting of the tournament with Indian CC prevailing by four wickets. Batting first, Austria had made 87/8 but Indian CC overhauled the target with two deliveries to spae.

Five matches were played on Tuesday with Vienna Afghan taking the top spot in the standings with six points from four matches followed by Salzburg at second and Pakistan CC at the third spot.

On Day 2, Salzburg lost their first match to Vienna by seven wickets before their second match of the day against Austria was abandoned. Austria though lost their other match, against Indian CC, by four wickets. Vienna Afghan suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan who in turn lost to Indian CC by 24 runs (D/L Method).

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Austria CC Wien and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ACW vs ICV My Dream11 Team

Naveed Hassan (captain), Noor Ahmadzai (vice-captain), Aman Ahmadzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Jaweed Sadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Baseer Khan, Zeshan Arif, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Sikander Hayat

ACW vs ICV Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

