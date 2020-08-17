ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria Cricket Club Wien vs Pakistan Cricket Club, 2nd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ACW vs PAK-CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground:

European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Austria Cricket Club Wien vs Pakistan Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ACW vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ashfaq (captain), Itibarshah Deedar (vice-captain), Sikander Hayat, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Prannav Khanna, Arslan Arif, Amar Naeem, Zeshan Arif, Amit Parihar, Lakmal Kasthuri

ACW vs PAK-CC Squads

Austria Cricket Club Wien: Kanth Chopra, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran

Pakistan Cricket Club: Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Usman Gol, Abdullah Akbarjan, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat

