Dream11 Team Prediction Austria CC Wien vs Pakistan CC, 19th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ACW vs PAK-CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The two teams lock horns for one final time in the league stage with in-form Pakistan hoping to continue their winning run. Austria will be targeting a reversal of results having been beaten by 54 runs in their earlier meeting with Pakistan in the tournament.

Back then, Austria could only manage 82/5 while chasing 137.

Meanwhile, after Day 3, Pakistan were on the top spot having won four of their six matches (till Wednesday) to collect eight points followed by Vienna Afghan CC at second with eight points – only net run-rate separates the two top-performing sides so far. Salzburg CC and Indian CC complete the top-four with Austria CC Wien languishing at the fifth and last spot.

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Austria CC Wien and Pakistan CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ACW vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ashfaq (captain), Naveed Hassan (vice-captain), Zeshan Arif, Arsalan Arif, Sharan Gill, Sikandar Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Naveen Wijesekara, Abdullah Akbarjan, Shadnan Khan, Lakmal Kasthuri

ACW vs PAK-CC Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja,

