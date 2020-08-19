ACW vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria CC Wien vs Salzburg CC, 11th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ACW vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The third day of the tournament gets underway with Austria taking on Salzburg in what will be the 11th match overall. Five matches were played on Tuesday with Vienna Afghan taking the top spot in the standings with six points from four matches followed by Salzburg at second and Pakistan CC at the third spot. Also Read - BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3 AM IST August 19

On Day 2, Salzburg lost their first match to Vienna by seven wickets before their second match of the day against Austria was abandoned. Austria though lost their other match, against Indian CC, by four wickets. Vienna Afghan suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan who in turn lost to Indian CC by 24 runs (D/L Method). Also Read - PSG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Semifinal Match at Estadio da Luiz 12.30 AM IST August 18

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. Also Read - TBO vs KHMK Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League 2020- Captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted Playing XIs For Today's FC Tambov vs FC Rostov Football Match at Mordovia Arena 9.30 PM IST August 18

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

You can check the ACW vs SAL, 11th Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Austria CC Wien and Salzburg CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ACW vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ashfaq (captain), Lakmal Kasthuri (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Pachayan, Iqbal Hossain, Klair Kailash, Sharan Gill, Zahid Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Taqui Rezai, Abrar Bilal, Zeeshan Goraya

ACW vs SAL Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai

Salzburg CC: Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ACW Dream11 Team/ SAL Dream11 Team/ Austria CC Wien Dream11 Team/ Salzburg CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more