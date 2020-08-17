ACW vs VIA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Afghan CC, 4th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ACW vs VIA at Seebarn Cricket Ground:

European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Austria CC Wien and Vienna Afghan CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ACW vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ashfaq (captain), Noor Ahmadzai (vice-captain), Satyam Subhash, Sadiq Mohammad, Ishak Safi, Sarfaraz Zadran, Zain Mohammad, Navin Wijesekera, Amit Parihar, Lakmal Kasthuri, Razmal Shigiwal

ACW vs VIA Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran

