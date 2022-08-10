Melbourne: Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist believes batting stalwart David Warner possibly getting a lucrative contract from Cricket Australia (CA) for the Big Bash League (BBL) could become a “headache” for the sport’s governing body in the country, given that several stalwarts could feel ignored by the move.Also Read - 'Will Be Dangerous To Cut Him Off At The Moment', Gilchrist Wants India To Have Kohli For T20 World Cup

There have been reports that Warner is on course to signing a multi-million deal with Sydney Thunder to play in the BBL this season. A report in The Sydney Morning Herald had said recently that Warner will be handed a lucrative contract by CA, similar to the one which was offered to stars such as the late Shane Warne, Mike Hussey and Shane Watson and former England batter Kevin Pietersen in the initial years of BBL.

The report had said the package could be worth a minimum of AUD340,000, the same offered to the best overseas players in the Big Bash draft, scheduled later this month. A part of Warner's salary will be paid by Sydney Thunder, while the majority will be covered by CA.

While Gilchrist is happy with Warner’s likely return to BBL this summer, he has said that the credential of stalwarts like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis should not be ignored and they should be offered similar lucrative contracts.

“He (Warner) is potentially going to play a handful of games (for Thunder) — that’s wonderful for our tournament, for our broadcast, for the spectators, for everyone,” Gilchrist said on SEN’s Whateley.

“It creates a headache, a definite headache, and they (Cricket Australia) are clearly aware of it, for the guys like (Glenn) Maxwell and (Marcus) Stoinis and Co who have been absolute stalwarts of the Big Bash, having managed to initially let it rise and then keep it alive in the last few years.

“Will they be getting more? Is there a war chest there that they can top up and then how do you consider each individual applicant, if you like, of the Australian talent that’s looking for extra money?

“But it’s a positive step,” added Gilchrist.

One of the BBL’s top performers Chris Lynn looks set to play in the UAE T20 League after reportedly being offered AUD700,000 for the tournament early next year. Lynn does not have a BBL club after parting ways with the Brisbane Heat.

Gilchrist feels CA should give permission to Lynn to play in the UAE if he is not given an Australian contract.

“I still don’t quite understand how Chris Lynn can be denied the opportunity to go and play in the UAE. Perhaps if he signs with a Big Bash team, maybe because he’s an Australian under an Australian contracting system, they might deny it. But I don’t understand how they can have a hold on him if he doesn’t play in the Big Bash but goes over to the UAE.

“He’s not on a contract in any way shape or form in Australian cricket at the moment I am led to believe, so I’m not sure how they can have a hold on him.”