Home

Sports

Adam Gilchrist Reveals How India Will Repeat 2011 Heroics In 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Adam Gilchrist Reveals How India Will Repeat 2011 Heroics In 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Adam Gilchrist reckons that Shubman Gill will be one of the best performers in the upcoming ODI World Cup and India is a balanced side for the marquee event.

Adam Gilchrist (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australia cricket legend Adam Gilchrist revealed how India can win the World Cup again in 2023, the three times World Cup-winning cricketer reckoned that India needs to find a way to not let expectations of winning the trophy swamp and overshadow everything.

Trending Now

Rohit Sharma led team India recently won the Asia Cup beating defending champions Sri Lanka in the low-scoring thriller at Colombo. Siraj was awarded as player of the match after picking up six wickets.

You may like to read

Gilchrist reckoned that the big thing for team India is to handle the expectations in the World Cup.

“They have got a talented squad and the big thing in India is to handle the expectations. If they can find a way – like they did in 2011 – to not let that expectation swamp them and overshadow everything, they will be very competitive. But obviously, that will be a challenge internally” Gilchrist told Sportstar.

The former Australia cricketer also lavished huge praise on India opener Shubman Gill. He also reckoned that Gill would possibly be one of the best performers in the World Cup for India.

“Shubman Gill. Everything that he has done in the international level, in every format, continues to amaze. He could possibly be one of the standout performers in the tournament. They have got a nice balance of experience, particularly of Rohit and Virat. KL Rahul is an experienced player already, and there’s younger blood in and around that, is a nice balance,” Gilchrist added.

Gilchrist also opined that India will come as one of the favourites and one of the most feared teams in the World Cup.

“At home, India will come in as one of the favourites and one of the most feared teams in the World Cup. They are getting their balance right – in terms of their batting order, bowling options. Of course, their spin bowlers need to fire but for Siraj to do that in an Asia Cup final (is incredible). I don’t know whether those conditions will be similar to what we see in India, but he will certainly capitalise. But this effort will come in with a great deal of confidence for him. To blow away an international opposition team in the final like that, makes a huge statement,” mentioned Gilchrist.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES