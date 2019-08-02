Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist on Thursday opined that the names and numbers printed on the back of Test jerseys are “rubbish.” Gilchrist in a tweet said, “In fact, I’ll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series, everyone.”

In another tweet, the former Australian cricketer wrote he is not liking the identification on the jerseys. “Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers,” he said.

The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. First Ashes Test, which commenced today, marks the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations — Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies — competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.