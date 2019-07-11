India vs New Zealand: This is the keepers club! Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has weighed in on the MS Dhoni retirement. Gilchrist does not know if Dhoni is retiring, but has hailed him to the hilt for his contribution to the game. The former southpaw also lauded him for his self-belief and calmness, something that has been the USP of the former India skipper. Not just that, Gilchrist went on to praise New Zealand as well for the great win. “Not sure if you are playing on but thanks @ msdhoni You have given the game so much. Always admired your calmness and self belief.”

Not sure if you are playing on but thanks @msdhoni You have given the game so much. Always admired your calmness and self belief. #CWCUP2019 @BCCI — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

Don’t be too harsh on your @BCCI team Indian fans. Just shows World Cup’s aren’t easy to win. A lot has to go right and any slip ups can be punished. They are a top team and play a form of cricket that is really cool to watch. #CWC19 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

Dhoni scored a gritty 50 off 72 balls, but while he was in the middle, a billion fans believed it could be done.

Talking about Jadeja and Dhoni’s performance, he said, “Jadeja had a really outstanding couple of games and his performance today is a great sign of his skill-set and what he can do for the team. Going out with so much of clarity and turning the whole game around in no time was outstanding.” (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

“MS (Dhoni) had a good partnership with Jadeja, and again it was a game of margins, and he (Dhoni) got run out in the end and it could have been anybody’s game (had not run out),” said Kohli, who made just 1 from 6 balls.