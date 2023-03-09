Home

Sports

Adani Gujarat Giants’ Beth Mooney to MISS Remainder of WPL 2023 Due to Injury; Laura Wolvaardt Drafted in

Adani Gujarat Giants’ Beth Mooney to MISS Remainder of WPL 2023 Due to Injury; Laura Wolvaardt Drafted in

With Mooney out for this season, the Adani Gujarat Giants have drafted in the Laura Wolvaardt, the dynamic South African opener who had recently played a key role for hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Adani Gujarat Giants’ Beth Mooney Won’t be Available for Remainder of WPL Due to Injury

Mumbai: In what would come as a major setback for the Gujarat Giants, regular skipper Beth Mooney will miss the rest of the tournament due to an injury she picked up calf strain during the game against Mumbai Indians. Mooney, however, did return to training subsequently but for her to recover to full fitness and complete her rehabilitation, it is likely to take 4-6 weeks.

“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season. For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season,” said Beth Mooney.

You may like to read

With Mooney out for this season, the Adani Gujarat Giants have drafted in the Laura Wolvaardt, the dynamic South African opener who had recently played a key role for hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Wolvaardt was the top scorer for the South African women’s team in the World Cup, with three half-centuries from six matches. Her contribution played a major role in helping the South Africans reach the final of the tournament, where they lost to the world champions Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, Wolvaardt said, “I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going.”

“Skipper Beth Mooney was definitely one of the most bankable players in the team and she will be sorely missed. We wish her a speedy recovery and I am sure she will make her mark in the upcoming season. We welcome Laura to the squad and look forward to bring in some of the best cricketing action in the maiden WPL season,” said Rachael Haynes, Head Coach, Adani Gujarat Giants.

“The Adani Gujarat Giants squad would like to wish captain Beth Mooney a speedy recovery. She is one of the legends of the game and the team will miss her energy in the camp. But looking ahead, the Adani Gujarat Giants would like to extend a warm welcome to the explosive South African Laura Wolvaardt. We look forward to witnessing many boundaries and sixes from her bat through the rest of the WPL season,” said Mithali Raj, Mentor and Advisor, Adani Gujarat Giants.

With the unfortunate change in the squad, India’s Sneh Rana will now be the captain and Australian Ashleigh Gardner will be the vice-captain for the season.

In their next game, the Adani Gujarat Giants take on the Delhi Capitals on 11 March at the DY Patil Stadium.

Adani Gujarat Giants Squad: Sneh Rana (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner (Vice-Captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.