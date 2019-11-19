Dream11 Prediction
Adelaide Striker Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips AS-W vs ST-W Match 40 Match at North Dalton Oval, Wollongong 9.00 AM IST:
The Thunder who have faced successive losses would like to get their campaign back on track when they lock horns with the Strikers on Wednesday in the WBBL clash. Strikers, on the other hand, have had a decent season winning six games with 12 points. It promises to be a mouthwatering contest when the two sides meet.
TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Striker Women vs Sydney Thunders Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).
Time: 9.00 AM IST.
Venue: North Dalton Oval, Wollongong
My Dream11 Team
Keeper – Rachael Priest
Batsmen – Phoebe Litchfield, Suzie Bates (VC), Bridget Patterson
All-Rounders – Sophie Devine (C), Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington
Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Amanda Wellington, Rene Farrell
Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Priest (WK), Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith
Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price.
CAPTAINCY AND VICE CAPTAINCY OPTIONS
Captain – Suzie Bates, Rachael Priest, Tahlia McGrath
Vice-Captain – Megan Schutt, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Devine
SQUADS
Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Priest (WK), Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Trenaman
Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Ellie Falconer
