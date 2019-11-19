Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Striker Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips AS-W vs ST-W Match 40 Match at North Dalton Oval, Wollongong 9.00 AM IST:

The Thunder who have faced successive losses would like to get their campaign back on track when they lock horns with the Strikers on Wednesday in the WBBL clash. Strikers, on the other hand, have had a decent season winning six games with 12 points. It promises to be a mouthwatering contest when the two sides meet.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Striker Women vs Sydney Thunders Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: North Dalton Oval, Wollongong

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rachael Priest

Batsmen – Phoebe Litchfield, Suzie Bates (VC), Bridget Patterson

All-Rounders – Sophie Devine (C), Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington

Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Amanda Wellington, Rene Farrell

Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Priest (WK), Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price.

CAPTAINCY AND VICE CAPTAINCY OPTIONS

Captain – Suzie Bates, Rachael Priest, Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain – Megan Schutt, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Devine

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Priest (WK), Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Trenaman

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Ellie Falconer

