Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips AS-W vs MS-W Match 35 at Nuriootpa Centennial Park, Nuriootpa 8:30 AM IST: Melbourne Stars are languishing at the bottom of the points table having managed just one win from eight matches so far. With two points, they are eighth and now face Adelaide Strikers who have won five of their eight matches and have 10 points.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Nuriootpa Centennial Park, Nuriootpa

Sophie Devine (captain), Lizelle Lee (vice-captain), Katey Martin, Mignon du Preez, Bridget Patterson, Erin Osborne, Tahlia McGrath, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte

Squad Details

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Lauren Winfield, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Darice Brown

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (captain), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin (wk), Madeline Penna, Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Kristen Beams, Lucy Cripps, Nicole Faltum

