Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WBBL Match 20 AS-W vs BH-W at Harrup Park, Mackay 1:45 pM IST: Adelaide have a chance to go top in the points table should they beat Brisbane today. Currently, they are at the second spot with six points behind Sydney Thunder Women who have seven points. On the other hand, Brisbane could replace Adelaide at the second spot should they win today.

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

My Dream11 Team

Meg Lanning (captain), Nicole Bolton, Elyse Villani (vice-captain), Amy Jones (wk), Lizelle Lee, Erin Osborne, Heather Graham, Madeline Penna, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Kristen Beams

Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wk), Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Kirby Short (captain), Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wk), Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Kirby Short (captain), Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Haidee Birkett, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ BH-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more