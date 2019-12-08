Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Final Match AS-W vs BH-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Brisbane: In the Women’s Big Bash League 2019 final, Adelaide Strikers Women will take on hosts Brisbane Heat at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday (December 8). After a long battle of nearly a month and a half between eight teams, WBBL 2019 has got its two finalists – Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. It appears to be an interesting battle on the cards as Brisbane will leave no stone unturned to defend their title in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers will do everything possible to stop the hosts in their backyard with all their might. All-rounder Sophie Devine has been in red hot form in the competition. She ha continuously produced some fascinating performances with the bat and ball to take her team into the summit clash of WBBL. She has amassed 764 runs and grabbed 18 wickets in her 12 outings. A lot will be riding on her shoulders in the title clash. Meanwhile, Bridget Patterson and Suzie Bates have also contributed well with the bat. In bowling, Sarah Coyte has also performed tremendously well for her side and has taken 18 wickets so far.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 8.45 AM (IST).

Time: 9.10 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen (VC), Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge and Amelia Kerr.

AS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Suzie Bates (C), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Katie Mack, Amanda Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Annie O’Neil, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price.

Brisbane Heat: Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (C), Laura Harris, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (C), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O Neil, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown, Lauren Winfield.

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (C), Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Courtney Grace Sippel, Haidee Birkett

