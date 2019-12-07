Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Semifinal Match AS-W vs PS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Brisbane: In the first semifinal of Women’s Big Bash League 2019, Adelaide Strikers will take on Perth Scorchers in an exciting encounter in Brisbane on Saturday. Both teams won one game each in the league phase against each other but the scenario has completely changed. With English players leaving for the series against Pakistan, Perth Scorchers will be short on firepower. Nevertheless, they were able to pass the litmus test against Hobart Hurricanes, courtesy of Meg Lanning’s hundred.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers will also not avail the services of Lauren Winfield although it is the duo of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, which has done bulk of run-scoring for them this season. Strikers will enter this game as the clear favourites although Scorchers has already proven that they aren’t pushovers without Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Womena and Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 5.15 AM (IST).

Time: 5.40 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Nicole Bolton, Suzie Bates (VC), Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine (C), Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Georgia Redmayne, Teneale Peschel, Sam Betts, Sarah Coyte and Megan Schutt.

AS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Suzie Bates (C), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Katie Mack, Amanda Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Annie O’Neil, Sarah Coyte.

Perth Scorchers: Nicole Bolton, Meg Lanning (C), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Kim Garth, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Taneale Peschel

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Annie O Neil, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King.

