Adelaide Weather Forecast
At Melbourne and in Sydney there were forecasts of rain playing spoilsport during India’s fixtures – but fortunately, it did not pour and Rohit Sharma and Co. won both games. India finally lost against South Africa at Perth. Now, the Indian team gets ready to take on Bangladesh in their next game at the Adelaide Oval. Unfortunately, there are forecasts for rain. This is not something that would impress the fans as they want their heroes to go out there for a contest.Also Read - PAK Pacer Shoaib Akhtar's BIG Remark Following IND's Loss vs SA
There are high (70%) chance of showers but with just 1-3 mm rainfall. Team India will take those chances given the probability is dramatically less than the previous two days. Winds will be from west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h. Also Read - Lungi Ngidi LABELS Virat Kohli's Wicket During Ind-SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match at Perth as 'Special'
Also Read - Shahid Afridi Replies To Amit Mishra's 'This Too Shall Pass' Tweet
IND BAN Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
India will start as overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh given their head-to-head record against them. India has won 10 T20Is against Bangladesh while losing only one in their 11 meetings. The match takes place on Wednesday (November 2).