Adelaide Weather Forecast

At Melbourne and in Sydney there were forecasts of rain playing spoilsport during India's fixtures – but fortunately, it did not pour and Rohit Sharma and Co. won both games. India finally lost against South Africa at Perth. Now, the Indian team gets ready to take on Bangladesh in their next game at the Adelaide Oval. Unfortunately, there are forecasts for rain. This is not something that would impress the fans as they want their heroes to go out there for a contest.

There are high (70%) chance of showers but with just 1-3 mm rainfall. Team India will take those chances given the probability is dramatically less than the previous two days. Winds will be from west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h.

#TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match. We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup . 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KBtNIk6J16 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Q6NGoZokuE — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2022

IND BAN Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

India will start as overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh given their head-to-head record against them. India has won 10 T20Is against Bangladesh while losing only one in their 11 meetings. The match takes place on Wednesday (November 2).