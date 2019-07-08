Continuing her good run after striking form, young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok returned a flawless six-under 66 to finish Tied-40th in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, here. It was Aditi’s sixth score in the 60s in her last seven rounds. Aditi who had three rounds in the 60s, including a 66 in the first round last week in Arkansas, shot another 66 after 70, 69 and 69. She finished at 14-under 274. China’s Shanshan Feng posted a sensational bogey-free 63 (-9) to reach 29-under-par to capture the famous Skywoman trophy at the 2019 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Feng scooped the USD 300,000 winner’s cheque with a one-shot victory over Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (64), who took her all the way to the 72nd hole. It was a closely fought final round, which saw as many as 14 players within one-shot of the lead on the front nine. Feng’s 29-under-par total is the second-lowest 72-hole score (in relation to par) in LPGA Tour history.

Amy Yang (65) and Tifany Joh (67) were tied for third. Californian 17-year-old Yeahlimi Noh, who started the round only one-stroke off the lead closed her week with a round of 68 (-4) to finish in T6 at 23-under-par alongside Sung Hyun Park.