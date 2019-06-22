Aditi Ashok‘s lean season continued with another missed cut as she shot six-over 78 in the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She had a 77 on the first day and over two days she had just one birdie against 12 bogeys at the Hazeltine course, which is always a big test. It was Aditi’s eighth missed cut in 13 starts and she has slipped to 86th in the CME rankings and to 131st in World rankings. However, she still has the second half of the season to find her form, and has the game to do it. Hannah Green is the leader after 36 holes as she moved three strokes clear of two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn. Green has needed 23 and 27 putts in the first two rounds and is the only player with both rounds under 70 so far.

Green’s 36-hole total of seven under-par 137 was posted early and even though Jutanugarn indicated she could challenge, she did not quite manage as she shot 70 to be at four-under-par 140. Defending KPMG Women’s PGA champion Sung Hyun Park enters the weekend with a chance to keep her title, sitting in third place at 141 with Lydia Ko. Nelly Korda is at 142 with Angel Yin while Lizette Salas, Moriya Jutanugarn, Xiyu Lin, Jimin Kang, Caroline Hedwall, Nuria Iturrioz, Hyo Joo Kim, Pernilla Lindberg and Lexi Thompson are at 143.

Green has never been this well positioned on the big stage and that could well work well if she keeps going like this.