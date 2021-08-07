New Delhi: India’s prodigy Golfer Aditi Ashok has written her name in the history books. The 23-year old from Karnataka finished at fourth place in the Individual finals of the Golf event. Aditi needed to birdie in her final 18th Hole but she could only come up with a par to miss the Bronze medal by a whisker. In fact, Aditi is ranked at 200th place in the rankings and stunned everyone with her incredible performance.Also Read - Tokyo 2020 LIVE Golf: Aditi Ashok Misses Olympic Glory, Finishes Historic 4th

USA Nelly Korda bagged the Gold medal whereas Japan’s Inome Mone and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko shared the second position and both of them will compete for the Silver and Bronze medals. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 16, August 7: All You Need to Know

The Indian golfer was up against players like Nelly Korda of the USA, who is the number one ranked women player in the world. Aditi Ashok was tied at third place at -15 with New Zealand’s Lo Kydia before rain stopped play on Saturday but the Indian had a better score overall. Also Read - More Competitive Matches Must for Indian Women's Hockey Team: Outgoing Coach Sjoerd Marijne

Aditi Ashok had finished Round 3 of women’s individual stroke play in Tokyo 2020 in second place with a total of 12-under 201. Thus, Ashok came up with her best as she was brilliant with her putting. The 23-year old youngster wasn’t at her best on the fairway but she was right on the money on the Green and it made a lot of difference in her scoring.

Aditi needed a birdie on the 18th hole and she came up with a good tee shot on the fairway on the final hole but it wasn’t to be for the young Indian Golfer. One got to feel for Aditi Ashok as he was inches away from bagging the medal at the Olympics but she has definitely made the whole of India proud with her impressive performance. The Indian women players continue to impress in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.