Aditi Ashok shot two-under 70 but was still way back at Tied-69th position as the first round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic saw some low scores. China’s Yu Liu tied the course record with a 10-under 62 for a one-shot lead. Aditi birdied second, seventh, ninth and 13th, but dropped shots on first and 17th for a day’s work of two-under 70. Last week Aditi was T-18th at Arkansas and that has been her best finish this season. The 23-year-old Liu’s 62 is the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career and her previous best was a 63 in the second round of the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Liu is in her second season on the LPGA Tour and a tie for second at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup is her best finish of her LPGA Tour career. Liu had a one-shot lead over Jeongeun Lee and Yealimi Noh, who only got into the tournament through Monday qualifying. Sung Hyun Park, who won last week in Arkansas to return to No. 1 in the world, opened with a 65.

The scores were low on a rain-softened course where nearly half the 140-player field shot in the 60s. Sei Young Kim won the tournament last year at 31-under 257 for a nine-shot victory, so low scoring at Thornberry Creek is nothing new. Liu started on No. 10 and shot a 30 on the back nine, including an eagle on the par-5 13th hole. She thought her score could have been lower, especially after failing to birdie two of the par 5s, including her last hole at No. 9.