ADL vs CCM Dream11 Team Predictions

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Dream11 Team Prediction A League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's ADL vs CCM at Coopers Stadium, Adelaide: In the Australian League today, Adelaide United will square off against Central Coast Mariners.

Start Time: The Coopers Stadium, Adelaide match between Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners will get underway from 1:35 PM IST – February 19.

Match Venue: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide

ADL vs CCM My Dream11 Team

J Delianov, N Smith, K Rowles, J Clisby, R Tongyik, S Mauk, D D Silva, O Bozanic, M Toure, A Kuol (vice-captain), M Simon (captain)

ADL vs CCM Full Squads

Adelaide United: Ryan Strain, Louis D’Arrigo, Ryan Kitto, Stefan Mauk, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Joe Caletti, Jonny Yull, Terence Lynch, Tomi Juric, Mohamed Toure, Yaya Dukuly, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, James Delianov, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Marrone, George Timotheou, Noah Smith, Javi López, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ben Hall, Yared Abetew, Tommaso Silvestri

Central Coast Mariners: Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Oliver Bozanic, Danny De Silva, Daniel Bouman, Michal Janota, Jaden Casella, Marco Ureña, Matt Simon, Alou Kuol, Jordan Smylie, Damian Tsekenis, Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Lewis Miller, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Daniel Hall, Matthew Hatch, Maximilien Balard, Joshua Nisbet

