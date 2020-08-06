AF vs ACC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ariana AKIF vs Ariana Cricket Club, 19th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AF vs ACC at Limhamnsfaltet: In the nineteenth match of the ongoing ECS T10-Malmo in Sweden, Ariana AKIF takes the field against Ariana Cricket Club at 7:00 PM IST in a Group B match.

The Group B matches got underway from Wednesday. Today's matches will confirm which other two teams will join Malmohus Cricket Club and Karlskrona Cricket Clun in the semi-finals.

Five matches were scheduled for the day and the semi-finals and final will be played on Friday.

Malmo Cricket Club lost both their matches while Karlskrona and Gothenburg too suffered defeats in the only matches they played on Wednesday.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Ariana AKIF and Ariana Cricket Club will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



AF vs ACC My Dream11 Team

D Dash (captain), N Baluch (vice-captain), B Ahmed, N Sultan, H Arabzai, K Mohammad, Z Zazai, M Hijazi, A Zadran, D Shirzad, M Babak

AF vs ACC Squads

Ariana AKIF: Malyar Babak, Bilal Abdul, Mahmood Hijazi, Paramjot Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Dharmender Singh, Naser Baluch, Ayubkhan Azizi, Mohammad Babak, Farid Mohammad, Yarmal Oryakhel, Inderjeet Singh, Khaled Mohammad, Debarchan Dash, Karandeep Singh, Sabaoon Mangal, Imran Khan, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Oktai Gholami, Hardeep Virk

Ariana Cricket Club: Hamid Arabzai, Adam Ahmedzai, Bashir Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Hamed Arabzai, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Wahid Sharifi, Elias Zadran, Muhammad Atif, Ahmed Zadran, Aryan Sarweri, Zalmay Daftani, Zamin Zazai, Sannaullah Mohib, Zaki Pashtoon, Mohammad Daoud, Wali Muhammad

