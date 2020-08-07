Dream11 Team Hints

AF vs ACC ECS T10-Malmo Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Ariana AKIF vs Ariana Cricket Club, Final T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 9:00 PM IST Friday, August 7:

The 10-team week-long tournament is finally about to end – with one final match to go – the final. The two top teams Ariana AKIF and Ariana Cricket Club will lock horns with each other in the summit clash on Friday. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a tie with both sides scoring 102. This time it would be interesting to see if the deadlock will be broken.

For Ariana AKIF, the players to watch out for would be Naser Baluch and Khaled Mohammad, whereas, for their opposition, Mahmood Babar and Nusratullah Sultan would hold the key.

Toss: The toss between Ariana AKIF and Ariana Cricket Club will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



AF vs ACC My Dream11 Team

D Dash (captain), N Baluch (vice-captain), B Ahmed, N Sultan, H Arabzai, K Mohammad, Z Zazai, M Hijazi, A Zadran, D Shirzad, M Babak

AF vs ACC Squads

Ariana AKIF: Malyar Babak, Bilal Abdul, Mahmood Hijazi, Paramjot Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Dharmender Singh, Naser Baluch, Ayubkhan Azizi, Mohammad Babak, Farid Mohammad, Yarmal Oryakhel, Inderjeet Singh, Khaled Mohammad, Debarchan Dash, Karandeep Singh, Sabaoon Mangal, Imran Khan, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Oktai Gholami, Hardeep Virk

Ariana Cricket Club: Hamid Arabzai, Adam Ahmedzai, Bashir Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Hamed Arabzai, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Wahid Sharifi, Elias Zadran, Muhammad Atif, Ahmed Zadran, Aryan Sarweri, Zalmay Daftani, Zamin Zazai, Sannaullah Mohib, Zaki Pashtoon, Mohammad Daoud, Wali Muhammad

