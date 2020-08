AF vs GCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ariana AKIF vs Gothenburg Cricket Club, 12th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AF vs GCC at Limhamnsfaltet: In the twelfth match of the ECS T10-Malmo, Ariana AKIF will face Gothenburg Cricket Club.

The Group B matches have started from today. After Ariana AKIF take on Gothenburg Cricket Club, in the third match, we will see Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening take on ACC while the penultimate match will be between Malmo and Ariana AKIF.

The fifth and final match of Wednesday will be played between Gothenburg and Karlskrona Zalmi.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Ariana AKIF and Gothenburg Cricket Club will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



AF vs GCC My Dream11 Team

Debarchan Dash (captain), Mohammad Babak (vice-captain), Bharath Shivanna Gowda, Hardeep Virk, Premchand Potdar, Naser Baluch, Mohammad Hasan Nijamudeen, Ayubkhan Azizi, Farid Mohammad, Mokhtar Ghulami, Kavinshankar Meenakshi Sundaram

AF vs GCC Squads

Ariana AKIF: Dharmender Singh, Naser Baluch, Malyar Babak, Farid Mohammad, Ayubkhan Azizi, Inderjeet Singh, Mohammad Babak, Oktai Gholami, Imran Khan, Krishna Digumurthi, Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Dash, Paramjot Singh, Ihsanullah Sherzad

Gothenburg Cricket Club: Premchand Potdar, Bharath Shivanna Gowda, Mohamed Hasan Nijamudeen, Shashank Koundinya, Madhav Erat, Sandeep Erat, Anish Pimpalkhare, Sundar Sankaralingam, Vikram Pimpalkhare, Kartikey Shivansh Shankar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Nithin Lokesha, Yatarth Singh Chauhan, Kavinshankar Meenakshi Sundaram

