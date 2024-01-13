Home

AFC Asian Cup: Former Captain Bhaichung Bhutia Hopeful Of India Beating Mighty Australia In Group B

India and Australia have faced each other only once in AFC Asian Cup history. India had lost 0-4 in 2011.

Indian players during their training session on the eve of AFC Asian Cup match against Australia. (Image: AIFF)

Bengaluru: India have the firepower to upset higher-ranked Australia in their opening AFC Asian Cup 2024 encounter in Qatar on Saturday, felt former captain Bhaichung Bhutia. India are clubbed with title contenders Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B. While India are currently ranked at 102 in FIFA Rankings, Australia hold the 25th spot.

India will start as clear underdogs at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium against mighty Australia, the 2015 champions, who have come here with ambitions of regaining the title and who won 4-0 in the 2011 edition group match in the only earlier clash between the two sides in the tournament.

“You never know. I will not be surprised if India get a good result tomorrow, I mean we have the team to surprise them. You know, Australia is not the Australia of a decade ago. We also have made progress as a team,” Bhutia told PTI. “Yes, it will be a tough match, but it is not an impossible task (to get a good result) for this side against them,” said the former captain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.