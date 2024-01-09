Home

Sports

AFC Asian Cup: Playing Against Australia, Uzbekistan Will Test India, Believes Captain Sunil Chhetri

AFC Asian Cup: Playing Against Australia, Uzbekistan Will Test India, Believes Captain Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has played 145 matches for India since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta and has scored 93 goals so far.

Sunil Chhetri during India's training session in Doha. (Image: AIFF)

Doha: India captain Sunil Chhetri opined that facing opponents like Australia and Uzbekistan in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup will test the country’s level in the game. India have been drawn in Group B with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria with the top two teams advancing into the next stage. India face Australia on January 13, before taking on Uzbekistan (January 18) and Syria (January 23).

Trending Now

The Indian football team have been in tremendous form in 2023, winning three consecutive tournaments and remaining undefeated in 11 straight game in the process. “It’s a massive tournament for us, purely because we get to rub shoulders with the best in Asia. Teams like Australia and Uzbekistan are probably of the World Cup level, so you can test yourself against them,” Chhetri said.

You may like to read

“What is sure is that we have improved in the last seven-eight years. But then you play them and you see how far you are, and how the tempo of the game is. It’s just important to play your best, and generally it’s a good marker for the nation to test where we are,” added the talismanic skipper.

For the record, Chhetri, at 39, is making his third appearance in the continental showpiece. He was a part of the Indian side that lost to Australia 0-4 in the group stages back in 2011. The Delhi lad said the side is better prepared now.

“We did not have much knowledge of the Australian team back then. Not when compared to the minute details we have now. We’ve watched their friendlies against Palestine and Bahrain, we know which leagues their players are in, and individual clips on them,” said Chhetri.

“With this familiarity, the fear factor goes out. I must admit, of course, that they are extremely good. They’re a couple of levels above than what we play in the ISL, but at least we know what we’re up against,” he said.

Not just the whole team, Chhetri, as an individual has also got more maturity. “I’m so much happier and calmer now,” continued Chhetri who has scored four goals in his last six AFC Asian Cup games. “It’s like I’ve had a different responsibility and purpose ever since I became a father, it’s something that I can’t explain,” he said.

“I had a chat with my wife about the Asian Cup and the World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan later, and it seemed to her that I was taking too much pressure with these matches. She told me to just go out there and enjoy. That’s the way I want to play, whatever time I have left with the national team.”

Chhetri has played 145 matches for India since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta and has scored 93 goals so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.