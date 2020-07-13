Bournemouth were handed a major lifeline for their Premier League survival when they stunned fourth-placed Leicester City 4-1 after being a goal down on Sunday. The win was Bournemouth’s first in 10 matches and they have moved to within three points of 17th placed Watford. Also Read - Premier League Roundup: Manchester United Beat Aston Villa 3-0, Tottenham Held by Bournemouth

Jamie Vardy scored his 23rd goal of the ongoing season to put the Foxes upfront in the 23rd minute which they held on to during the break. However, in the second half, Bournemouth turned it around inside two minutes to take the lead.

A mistake from Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel resulted in a penalty kick for Bournemouth in the 66th minute which Junior Stanislas duly converted to bring his team on level terms. Two minutes later, a poor effort from Schmeichel resulted in Dominic Solanke putting his team upfront.

Later on, Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu was shown a straight red-card with the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Jonny Evans own goal compounded Leicester’s problem before Solanke slotted home his second goal of the contest to complete the rout.

“The situation was as bleak as it could be at half-time. But goals always change games. It was probably the first time in a long time where we’ve had some luck. We can still survive,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said after the match.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, “I didn’t see that coming but we are not good enough to get too comfortable. We will finish where we deserve to.”

Should Manchester United beat Southampton on Monday, they will swap places with Leicester to climb up at fourth spot.