AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Beat Myanmar 2-1 To Enter Second Round

In the three-team group, India won both their matches against the Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar and finished with six points.

India players celebrate after scoring against Myanmar. (Image: AIFF)

Bishkek: The India team spent some anxious moments in the last 15 minutes before emerging 2-1 winners against Myanmar in their concluding AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 tie on Friday.

With this victory, India qualified from Group F for Round 2 of the tournament scheduled for September later this year. In the three-team group, India won both their matches against the Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar and finished with six points.

After Sulanjana and Pooja put India in a 2-0 lead by the 33rd minute, Myanmar threatened to make a comeback when Ya Min Phyu reduced the margin for them in the 75th minute. The last 15 minutes turned out to be a tense affair as Myanmar pressed hard for the equaliser, but the Indian defence stood tall to thwart the rival attackers.

India took the lead through Sulanjana, who scored on rebound on 26 minutes after Sonibia Devi’s attempt was saved by Myanmar goalkeeper Thu Zar Aung. India’s lead doubled seven minutes later through a counter-attack.

Sibani Devi raced from the right to square the ball for Pooja to tap the ball in. “It was really a good game and my girls played extremely well. I am very happy for them,” Priya said after the match.

“Our tactics will remain the same. We will continue to play attacking football. But we will sit down and make plans for the Round 2,” she said.

