AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: India Placed In Group G With UAE, Maldives, China

The AFC House in Kuala Lumpur hosted the official draw of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers on Thursday.

The Indian football team. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian football team will have United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China alongside them in Group G for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers. The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the men’s Olympic football event in Paris next year.

The AFC House in Kuala Lumpur hosted the official draw of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers on Thursday. India will be playing their Group G matches in China between September 6 to 12 later in the year.

India haven’t made it to the final tournament so far in history. The top three teams in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar will directly qualify for the Paris Olympic next year while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

India’s qualifying fixtures:

September 6: India vs Maldives

September 9: China PR vs India

September 12: United Arab Emirates vs India

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers Draw:

Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam

Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar

Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam

Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan

Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau

Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)

Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines

Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea

Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei.

