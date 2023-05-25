ZEE Sites

  • AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: India Placed In Group G With UAE, Maldives, China

The AFC House in Kuala Lumpur hosted the official draw of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers on Thursday.

Updated: May 25, 2023 5:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

The Indian football team. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian football team will have United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China alongside them in Group G for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers. The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the men’s Olympic football event in Paris next year.

The AFC House in Kuala Lumpur hosted the official draw of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers on Thursday. India will be playing their Group G matches in China between September 6 to 12 later in the year.

India haven’t made it to the final tournament so far in history. The top three teams in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar will directly qualify for the Paris Olympic next year while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

India’s qualifying fixtures:

September 6: India vs Maldives
September 9: China PR vs India
September 12: United Arab Emirates vs India

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers Draw:

Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam
Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar
Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam
Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan
Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan
Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau
Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)
Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines
Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea
Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia
Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei.

