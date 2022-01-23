Navi Mumbai, Jan 23: The AFC Women’s Asian Cup was hit by COVID-19 outbreak as the India vs Chinese Taipei, Group A match has been called off without a minute being played at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE IND vs TPE Football Score AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Group A Match Latest Updates: Match Called Off After COVID Outbreak in Indian Team

It has been reported that 12 players of the Indian national team has tested positive with the virus and and two were out inured.

A top source of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development to PTI following which the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also issued a statement.

“Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei,” the AFC stated.

The Group A match not taking place means the hosts’ chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 12-nation premier continental showpiece are bleak.

According to the AFC report, “Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply.”

‘The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the Quarter-finals. The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations,” the report as quoted.

India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament-opener and there were a couple of COVID cases in the team even before that game. In the other match, China qualified from Group A by getting the better off the Iranian side by 7-0. China are the record title holders of the tournament with 8 titles.

(With Agency Inputs)