New Delhi: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday confirmed that India has indeed withdrawn from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and their remaining Group A matches stand cancelled. The India Women’s National Team was unable to register a minimum of 13 players (including one goalkeeper) in the player selection list and start list for the match between Chinese Taipei and India. “Accordingly, Article 4.1 of the Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during Covid-19 Pandemic (“Special Rules”) applied,” read an official AFC statement.Also Read - Highlights IND vs TPE AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Group A Match Updates: Match Called Off After COVID Outbreak in Indian Team

“In view of the above, India was unable to participate in the match, is to be held responsible for the match not taking place, and is considered as to have withdrawn from the competition,” it added. Also Read - AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India vs Chinese Taipei Match Called Off Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Applying Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations, all matches of India are cancelled and considered null and void. For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group pursuant to Article 7.3. Also Read - Highlights IND vs IR Football Score AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Group A Match Updates: India Held to a Goalless Draw By Resilient Iran

In addition, in accordance with Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the calculation of best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups shall be in accordance with Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

Only three (3) Participating Teams will now be participating in Group A of the competition.

With ANI Inputs