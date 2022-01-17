New Delhi: Africa’s elite continental football extravaganza is up and running and the second largest continent in the world has witnessed innumerable thrills and spills as the tournament enters the second round stage. Giants like Algeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast will have their task cut out and need to pull up their socks as they’ll have to play out of their skins to qualify for the Round of the 16. Hosts Cameroon have already qualified for the business round of the competition and will join the likes of Nigeria and Morocco, teams which have already booked a place in the second round. A lot of goals have been scored so far in the competition. Let’s have a look at the top 5 goals of the group stage of AFCON 2021.Also Read - Mohamed Salah's Egypt Ready To Start Their African Cup Of Nations Campaign

Kelechi Iheanacho’s Goal vs Egypt

Nigeria have booked their place in the Round of 16 and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho half-volley gave the Super Eagles a 1-0 victory over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in their opening match. Also Read - Egypt To Host 2019 African Cup Of Nations

Also Read - SPO-FOOT-ETO'O Eto'o signs for Qatar league side

Andre Ayew’s Goal vs Gabon

Andre Ayew became the first player with this long range strike to score in six different AFCON tournaments. He is the highest goal-scorer for Ghana in AFCONs with 10 goals.

This goal made Andre Ayew the Ghana captain all time top scorer at the African Cup of Nations with 10 goals followed by Asamoah Gyan 8 and Rev.

Osei Kofi 7.@Asempa947_FM @adom_tv @Chiefseiduadamu @Adom1063fm @sergiomanucho1 @countrymansongo @CoachOpeele pic.twitter.com/QeP381Y8rK — prof.e.k.Wallace (@enochworlanyo) January 15, 2022

Max-Alain Gradel’s Goal vs Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast will have to go face to face with Algeria in a do-or-die contest to qualify for the last 16. Here is Max-Alain Gradel’s first time-effort screamer against Equatorial Guinea.

Goal ! Equatorial Guinea 0-1 cote d’Ivoire Max Alain Gradel 4’ pic.twitter.com/lORMRUyDJQ — IVOIRIEN225 🇨🇮 (@Ivoiren225) January 12, 2022

Aaron Boupendza’s Goal vs Comoros

Gabon still has a chance to qualify for the RO16 as they are placed second after Morocco in the standings. Aaron Boupendza scored a sublime winner against Comoros for Gabon in their opening fixture.

Moses Simon’s Goal vs Sudan

Nigeria’s Moses Simon is a star in the making for the Super Eagles and his superb worked goal against Sudan proves his calibre.