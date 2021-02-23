AFF vs ETT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq FC Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match AFF vs ETT at APrince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium: Al-Ettifaq FC will take on Al Fateh FC in their next match of Saudi Arabian League on Tuesday evening at the Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League AFF vs ETT match will kick-off at 8:45 PM IST. Al Fateh are currently at the 10th spot with 25 points on board. They have managed to register back-to-back wins over Al Ain and table toppers Al Shabab that should lift their morale before this contest. Meanwhile, Ettifaq occupy the seventh position with 27 points under their belt. They have been extremely inconsistent with two wins and three defeats from the last five league fixtures in the Saudi Arabian League. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Saudi Arabian League is not available in India. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al Fateh FC and Al Shabab will start at 8:45 PM IST. Also Read - SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST February 23 Tuesday

Venue: Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium. Also Read - PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 2021 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST Feb 23 Tuesday

AFF vs ETT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Mohammed Alhaeti

Defenders- Fahad Zahim, Saeed Al Yami, Abdullah Al Yousif

Midfielders- Souza, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi, N. Sliti (VC), S. Bendebka, C. Cueva

Forwards- Ali Al Zaqan (C), M. Batna

Al-Ettifaq FC (ETT) – Key Players

Walid Azarou

Abdullah Al-Salem

Hazzaa Al-Hazzaa

Mahar Mohmmed

Hussain Halawani

Al Fateh FC (AFF) – Key Players

Basil Al Bahrani

Nawaf Boushal

Sofiane Bendebka

Ali Al-Zaqan

Amaar Al Dohaim

AFF vs ETT Probable XIs

Al Fateh FC: Basil Al Bahrani, Nawaf Boushal, Sofiane Bendebka, Ali Al-Zaqan, Amaar Al Dohaim, Marwane Saadane, Mourad Batna, Mohammed Naji, Mohammed Al Saeed, Mohammad Majrashi, Qasim Al Awjami.

Al-Ettifaq FC: Walid Azarou, Abdullah Al-Salem, Hazzaa Al-Hazzaa, Mahar Mohmmed, Hussain Halawani, Hussein Salem, Ibrahim Mahnashi, Hamad Alsayyaf, Karol Mets, Ibrahim Mahnashi, Saeed Al-Rabiei.

AFF vs ETT SQUADS

Al Fateh FC (AFF): M. Koval, Nawaf Boushal, Ammar Al Daheem, Tawfiq Buhumaid, S. Bendebka, M. Batna, M. Saadane, Mohammed Alfehaid, Ali Al Zaqan, M. te Vrede, Mohammed Al Saeed, Mohammed Naji, Hassan Al-Habib, Majed Kanabah, Fahad Al Harbi, Abdullah Al Yousif, E. Soudani, G. Wikheim, Mohammed Majrashi, Saleh Al Nashmi, Abbas Sadiq Alhassan, Sager Otayf, C. Cueva, Basil Al Bahrani, Abdulah Al Bilady, Mohammed Al-Dhaw, Othman Alothma.

Al-Ettifaq FC (ETT): Souza, Saleh Al Qumayzi, F. Kiss, N. Sliti, S. Doukara, K. Mets, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi, W. Azarou, Ali Abdullah Hazzazi, Mohammed Alhaeti, Saeed Al Yami, R. M’Bolhi, Fahad Zahim, Abdullah Al Salem, Alhwsawi Sanousi, Hazzaa Al Hazzaa, Abdullah Khateeb, Ail Fuad, Saad Alselouli, Ibrahim Mahnashi, Hamad Fayez Alsayyaf, Hamed Al Ghamdi, Hassan Al Salis.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ETT Dream11 Team/ AFF Dream11 Team/ Al Shabab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Al Fateh FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League/ Online Football Tips and more.