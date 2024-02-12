Home

Sports

‘Affected My Family More Than Me’, Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On Infamous ‘Drunken Incident’

‘Affected My Family More Than Me’, Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On Infamous ‘Drunken Incident’

Glenn Maxwell addressed the recent 'drunken incident' after hitting his 5th T20 International century.

Glenn Maxwell (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opened up on the infamous ‘drunken incident’ from late January following which the Aussie was hospitalized after falling unconscious at a party. He said that the incident that the incident affected his family more than it affected him.

Trending Now

“I think probably it affected my family a little bit more than it affected me. I knew I had that week off. And obviously, that incident was less than ideal, and the timing. But I had that week off, I knew I had that week off away from the game. And I came back and got back into my running, my gym program, and it felt really good and refreshed once I got back. And it’s all been focused on getting myself ready for this (T20) series and what’s to come.” Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

You may like to read

“We know we have got four international games until the (T20) World Cup and how it comes around pretty quickly. And I just try to make sure I’m in as good a space that I can be for that tournament,” he added.

Glenn Maxwell also equaled India skipper Rohit Sharma’s record for most hundreds in men’s T20Is when he slammed an unbeaten 55-ball 120 in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval, on February 11.

Maxwell slammed a 50-ball century to propel Australia to a mammoth 241/4 against the West Indies. He came to the crease when Australia were in trouble at 64/3 in the seventh over and from there, he blasted eight sixes and 12 fours in an incredible knock of 120 not out from 55 balls.

The score of 241/4 is also Australia’s highest men’s T20I score on home soil and fourth-highest total considering the overall records.

With this century at Adelaide coming in his 102nd T20I match, Maxwell has equalled Rohit, who reached the landmark in 151 matches, to become the only player to have scored five centuries in the history of men’s T20I cricket.

Rohit had scored his fifth T20I century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Bengaluru in January, which is best remembered for India prevailing after double super overs. India’s Suryakumar Yadav (four centuries), Pakistan’s Babar Azam, New Zealand’s Clin Munro, and Czech Republic’s Sabawoon Davizi (three centuries each) are the next batters on the list of batters with the most men’s T20I centuries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.