AFG vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd ODI

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AFG vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The excitement of Test cricket continues as 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd ODI match between AFG vs IRE will begin at 11:30 AM IST – January 24, Sunday. After registering a thumping win in the first ODI, Afghanistan will look to seal the series in the second game on Sunday. Afghanistan players dominant cricket and beat Afghanistan by 16 runs in first ODI. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st 2nd ODI – AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Tips, AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs, AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland will take place at 11:00 AM IST, January 24, Sunday, in UAE

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Paul Stirling (VC), Andy Balbirnie, Rahmat Shah

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Andy McBrine, Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Afghanistan vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Squads

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani

