AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s Afghanistan vs Ireland Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 9.30 PM IST March 18, Monday

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I - AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Tips, AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs, AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction - 3rd T20I.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: All You Need To Know

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Hosts Afghanistan will lock horns against Ireland for the series decider third T20I which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Both teams have won 1-1 matches of the 3-match T20I series. Ireland will be confident as they beat Afghanistan on their home soil. On the other hand, Rashid Khan will look to win the series and he made a memorable comeback. This win will surely boost the morale for upcoming T20 World Cup. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I – AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Tips, AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs, AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd T20I.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector,(vc) Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Rashid Khan(c), Barry McCarthy

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young

