AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: After a slight delay of three days, the three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will finally get underway from today in Abu Dhabi. The series is part of the ICC World Super League and was due to start from January 18. However, delay in procuring visas by the Afghanistan Cricket Board resulted in the series being pushed forward by three days. There were talks to play the series in Oman but Ireland reportedly weren't willing to before the visas arrived.

TOSS: The toss for the 1st ODI match between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place at 11.00 AM IST – January 21.

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

AFG vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Rashid Khan (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mujeeb ur Rahman

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Teckor, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

AFG vs IRE Full Squads

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmat Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum, Shane Getkate

