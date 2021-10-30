AFG vs NAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Afghanistan vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AFG vs NAM at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on debutants Namibia, who will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday. The Afghans have proven that they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AFG vs NAM Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Rubel Trumpelmann, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mohammad Nabi.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

AFG vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

AFG vs NAM Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.