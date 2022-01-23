AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs NED at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha: Afghanistan and Netherlands will play the second ODI of the ongoing series on January 23 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Afghanistan won the first match by 36 runs.

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl. Afghanistan made 222 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Rahmat Shah made 70 runs off 102 balls and Hashmatullah Shahidi made 73 runs off 94 balls. They were the only players who scored over 30 runs for the team. Brandon Glover picked three wickets for the Netherlands.

TOSS: Afghanistan and Netherlands 2nd ODI toss between Afghanistan and Netherlands will take place at 12:00 PM IST – January 23.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Pieter Seelaar

AFG vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klaassen, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Saqib Zulfiqar, Philippe Boissevain, Boris Gorlee, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed