AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: After winning the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan, Pakistan will lock horns against their neighbours for the second 3rd ODI to white-wash the series. On the other hand, this will be the last chance for Afghanistan in the ongoing series to beat the Men in Green in the upcoming ODI, which will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, AFG vs PAK Probable XIs Pakistan in Afghanistan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023.

TOSS: The toss between Afghanistan and Pakistan for the 3rd ODI will occur at 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pitch Report: The pitch is expected to be slow and sluggish as the game progresses. The track will benefit the spinners.



AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Captain: Imam ul Haq

Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Ibrahim Zadran, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal.

SQUADS

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

