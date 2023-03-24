Home

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium 9.30 PM IST March 24, Friday

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Dubai: Afghanistan will lock horns against Pakistan for the first T20I match which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday at 9.30 PM IST. Both teams will look to win the first game to take an early lead in the three-match T20I series. Shahdab Khan is leading Pakistan in absence of regular captain Babar Azam. Afghanistan were originally slated to kickstart their season with an ODI series against Australia this month in the UAE but Cricket Australia shelved its plans to play in protest at the curbs placed on women’s cricket in Afghanistan, paving the way for this series. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AFG vs PAK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips. AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium 9.30 PM IST March 24, Friday

TOSS – Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I toss will take place on 9 PM IST on Friday

Time – 9.30 PM IST, March 24, Friday.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan (vc)

Batsman: Najibullah Zadran, Shan Masood

All-rounder: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan (c)

Bowler: Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveel-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

