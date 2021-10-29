AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs PAK at Dubai International Stadium: In another highly-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle, Group 2 teams – Afghanistan and Pakistan will square off against each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 AFG vs PAK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 29. Their confidence sky-high after two consecutive victories, Pakistan's razor-sharp attack will test the prowess and maturity of Afghanistan's impressive batters when the two teams meet on Friday. The impressive wins over India and New Zealand has made Pakistan the team to watch out in this tournament but the unpredictability factor that has always surrounded this team is something that their Asian neighbours can benefit from. The Babar Azam-led side will certainly go into this contest as favourites but Afghanistan is not a side that can be taken lightly now. A mix of powerful strikers and world-class spinners make them an exciting unit.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 – Super 12 – toss between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at 7 PM IST – October 29.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

AFG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (VC)

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (C), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AFG vs PAK Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

